Jack C. Fetty, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack C. Fetty, 76, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born December 9, 1943, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of the late Jack Fetty and the late Wilma (Hatcher) Rowland.

On October 6, 1962, Jack married the former JoAnn Myers and they have shared 57 years of marriage. She survives.

He was a graduate of Jackson Milton High School and was employed as a machinist at American Welding.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War and received the following the medals: Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Expert Marksman.

Jack was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, camping and working on cars.

In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his two sons, Robert A. (Jerry) Fetty of Niles, Ohio and David G. (Roxann) Fetty of Hudson, Ohio; grandsons, Dakotah (Christel) Fetty of West Farmington, Ohio and Carson (Haddi) Fetty of West Farmington, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Brinleigh Fetty and Carter and Lincoln Fetty; brother, Rex (Sharon) Rowland and sisters, Deanna (Roy) Wilson and Maryann (David) Coles.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his son, Jack “Chip” Fetty, Jr.; granddaughter, Carissa Lynn Fetty; brother, James “Ron” Fetty, Sr. and sister, Ruth Hobson.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jeffrey Mincher will officiate and military honors will be observed.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the funeral home prior to services.

Due to the current health crisis, masks are mandatory and social distancing will be observed.

Family and friends may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

