J. Lloyd Addair, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. J. Lloyd Addair, 84, of Warren, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born September 21, 1935 in War, West Virginia, a son of the late William T. Addair and the late Thelma Davis Addair.

Mr. Addair was a graduate of War High School in West Virginia and also received his Bachelor’s in Theology from Christian Life University in Tampa, Florida.

He enjoyed learning and sharing about his family’s heritage and stories. He enjoyed studying Scripture. He was a pastor for about 35 years and planted many churches around the US.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Cynthia (Samuel) Shreve of Stoughton, Wisconsin; sister, Dolores Ringer of Ashtabula, Ohio; sister, Ann Nist of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Candace Miller of Wisconsin, Dallas Shreve of Texas and Matthew Shreve of California, as well as six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ralph Addair.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

