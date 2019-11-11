Iva J. Drummond, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Iva J. Drummond, 89, of Warren, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 10, at Community Skilled Health Care Center in Warren.

She was born August 11, 1930 in Warren, a daughter of the late Clyde and Georgia (Love) Marsh.

Iva graduated from Leavittsburg High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

On June 25, 1950, Iva married Eugene R. Drummond. They shared almost 52 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death April 3, 2002.

Iva was a member of the First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

She loved square dancing and had a business that sold square dancing apparel. She also enjoyed cake decorating and making floral arrangements. She and her husband were avid campers as well and loved traveling around in their RV.

Iva is survived by her two children, Linda L. (David) Dziedzic of Warren and Terence E. (Robin) Drummond of Mebane, North Carolina. She also leaves behind a sister, Dorothy Begeny of Howland; five grandchildren, Heather Dziedzic, Amy Dziedzic and Tracey (Jimmy) Nice, all of Warren, Charlotte (Mike) Hayden, of Leavittsburg and Timothy Drummond, of Cortland and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Iva was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 14, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor John Jaros, officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, at the funeral home.

Iva will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

The family requests material contributions be made to the First Community Church of Leavittsburg, 4640 W. Market Street, Leavittsburg, OH 44430, in Iva’s memory.

