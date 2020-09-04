Isabel M. Wieteha, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isabel M. Wieteha, 98, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Lake Vista Nursing Home.

She was born January 20, 1922, in Romines Mills, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Orval and Katherine (Eib) Horner.

On August 14, 1977, Isabel married Edward Wieteha and they shared 21 years of marriage until his passing April 7, 1999.

Isabel was a school teacher and retired from LaBrae School System after 30 years of service.

She was a member of Ohio Teachers Association and loved dancing and traveling.

Isabel is survived by her children, Alice Horner of Rockville, Maryland, Sylvia (Stan) Kreng of Canoga, California and Sidney (Torey) Horner of Cortland, Ohio; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Isabel was preceded in death by four sisters and a brother.

Per Isabel’s wishes cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

