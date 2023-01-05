CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac Thomas Boyles, 16 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Akron Children’s Hospital following complications from Influenza A.

He was born October 25, 2006, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joshua Boyles and Jennifer Zombar.

Isaac was a sophomore at Maplewood High School, where he participated in the drama club and the high school band.

He was an avid Miami Dolphins and Buckeyes fan and enjoyed playing video games, Pokemon and Legos.

He is survived by his mother, Jennifer (Ben) Zombar of Cortland, Ohio; father, Joshua (Carrie) Boyles of Howland, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Robin (Rayetta) Rae; paternal grandparents, Evelyn (Randy) Milleson; paternal grandfather, Dave Boyles; siblings, Joshua (Allison) Clontz of Niles, Ohio, Sebastian Zombar of Cortland, Ohio, Ashton (Starr Baker) Rae of Canfield, Ohio, Isaac Turner of Howland, Ohio, Easton Zombar of Cortland, Ohio, Chandler Boyles of Howland, Ohio and Lydia Boyles of Howland, Ohio; niece, Aliyah Rae and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was welcomed into Heaven by numerous extended family members.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren where his uncle, Pastor Aaron Rae will officiate. Friends may call from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. prior to services.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Akron Children’s Hospital, ATTN: Volunteer Services, One Perkins Square Akron, OH 44308, in his memory.

