Irma B. Ulam, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irma “Norma” B. Ulam, 95, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away quietly from heart failure on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



She was born February 4, 1926 in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Stephen Ondrako and the late Mary Pauline (Rush) Ondrako. Her family moved to Warren, Ohio when she was only two years old.

She married her husband, Willard Ulam, when she was 21.

She worked at several grocery stores up to her age of 87 and then worked at TJ Max until she was 90.



She is survived by her devoted son, Charles “Chuck” (Mary Jo) Ulam; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Ulam; five grandchildren, Ursula (Ryan) Lawrence, Sarah Ulam, David Ulam, Katie Ulam and Britini Ulam; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Ryley Lawrence and several nieces and nephews.



Her memory will continue to enrich the lives of all who knew her.



In addition to her parents and husband, Willard Ulam, she was preceded in death by her son, James Ulam; two brothers, Joseph and Stephen, Jr. and five sisters, Ann Schoch, Helen Gusteritus, Mary Chesnak, Margaret Chopko and Irene Garrison.



A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Paul Armitage will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.



Inurnment will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, in North Jackson Cemetery, North Jackson, Ohio.



Due to the current health situation, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.



Friends and family may send condolences to Irma’s family by visiting carlwhall.com.



