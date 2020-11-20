Irma B. Allen, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Irma B. Allen, 102, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born February 23, 1918, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Louis Bodosi and Helen (Deak) Bodosi.

On December 14, 1939, she married Thomas Allen, Sr. He preceded her in death.

Irma was a homemaker and enjoyed playing cards, gardening, reading and puzzles.

She was devoted to her church, First United Church of Christ.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy (John) Lyon of Warren, Ohio, Gracie (James) Busko of Howland, Ohio and Helen Smith of Ashtabula, Ohio; grandchildren, Deborah (Chuck) Huggins of Orlando, Florida, Cheri (Keith) Brown of Ashtabula, Ohio, Cindy (Herb) Locy of Ashtabula, Ohio, Scott (Kelly) Smith of Council Bluffs, IA, John (Dina) Lyon of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Pamela (Craig) Mast of Warren, Ohio, Tamara (Chris) Allen of Warren, Ohio, Danielle Busko of Los Angeles, California, Thomas Allen of Chandler, Arizona, and Todd (Heather) Allen III of Warren, Ohio; eighteen great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Julia Kordes of San Jose, California.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Allen, Jr.; son-in-law, Edward Smith; and siblings, Frank Bodosi, Bertha Riffle and Daniel Bodosi.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the First United Church of Christ, where Rev. Gerald Gammon will officiate.

Friends may call from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the First United Church of Christ.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Due to the current mandate by the State of Ohio, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

The family would like to offer a sincere thank you to Buckeye Hospice and Country Neighbor for the compassionate care given to Irma.

Remembrances may be made to the First United Church of Christ (280 E Market St, Warren, OH 44481) or Buckeye Hospice (3379 S Main St., # A & B Mineral Ridge, Ohio 44440)

