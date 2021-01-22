Irene Williams, Mecca, Ohio

MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene (Louk) Williams, 87, of Mecca peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born February 3, 1933 in Knoxville, Tennessee, a daughter of the late George Lovely and the late Naomi (Hamilton) Lovely.



When she moved to Ohio, she became owner of Irene’s Dairy in Champion. She sold the Dairy in 1977.



She is survived by her son, Tom (Shirley) Louk of Bristolville, Ohio; one grandson, Joe (Carrie) Louk of Roaming Shores, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Trevor and Mackenzie, of Roaming Shores, Ohio; one sister, Nancy Bruffy of Beverly, West Virginia; one brother, Lloyd Lovely of Wardensville, West Virginia; several nieces and nephews and special friends who will mourn her passing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garth; brother, Paul Joseph Lovely and sisters, Georgia Metz, Lorrene Fisher and Pauline Messer.



Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Champion Township Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling these arrangements.

