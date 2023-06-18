WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Iraj Shaibani, 84, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born September 15, 1938, in Lar, Iran, a son of the late Ahmad Shaibani and the late Zeinat Shaibani.

Iraj earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University and a bachelor’s degree in English from Pahlavi University.

He was employed as a geologist, specializing in underground water. He loved reading, poetry, history, hunting, watching westerns, but especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Parvin (Naghibi) Shaibani of Warren, Ohio; sons, Dr. Ali (Sahar Mawlawi) Shaibani of Chicago, Illinois and Dr. Amir Pasha Shaibani of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Meena, Rasha, Neda, Sheeva, Pareesa and six siblings.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings.

A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at The Grand Resort (Avalon Inn) Gatsby Ballroom Entrance, 9519 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44484.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

