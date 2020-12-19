Ida Victoria Beynon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Beynon, 94, of Warren, Ohio died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born August 22, 1926 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Giuseppe Gizzi and the late Lucia DiPlacido Gizzi.

Victoria graduated from High School and went on to earn a Bachelors Degree from Slippery Rock College and then a Masters Degree from Westminister College.

She was employed as a Schoolteacher for 30+ years. Victoria also owned a Quilt Shop in Powell, Ohio, was a Reading Consultant and enjoyed raising Beef Cattle. She was a member of the Crossroads Community Church in Shalersville, Ohio.

Victoria is survived by her brother, Ronald E. Gizzi of Warren, Ohio; four nephews, Ronald J. (Mary) Gizzi of Schaumburg, Illinois, Mark (Beth Goetting) Gizzi of Lima, Peru, Zane (Melissa) Gizzi of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania and Keith (Cara) Gizzi of Plymouth, Massachusetts and a niece, Mavis (David) Palmer of Kent, Ohio. Also surviving are ten great-nieces and nephews and five great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gino Gizzi and a sister, Sylvia Dickey.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Services will be held at the funeral home 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Interment will be in the Vienna Township Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the administration and staff of Gillette’s Nursing Home for the excellent care that Victoria received.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Victoria’s memory.

Condolences may be sent at our website, carlwhall.com

Due to the current Pandemic masks are required and social distancing should be observed.