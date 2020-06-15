Ida R. Kilpatrick, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida R. Kilpatrick, 100, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Shephard of the Valley, Howland.

She was born December 30, 1919 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Michael and Mary Herlinger Arnold and the sibling to eight brothers and sisters, all deceased.



Ida married her husband, Floyd Edward Kilpatrick on July 9, 1941 and shared 49 years together until his passing in July, 1990.



Ida attended and graduated from the Bazetta School where she lettered in basketball.

She was a member of the Bazetta Christian Church.

After working for the Beaver Pipe tool company as a young women and creating her family she was employed at Packard Electric for 28 years in the accounting department.

Family was everything to Mom and she embraced all that came with it. She enjoyed doing needlepoint, cross stitch and preparing family meals on Sundays. Her pies were amazing.



Ida will be greatly missed by sons: Ronald (Rosie) Kilpatrick of Naples Florida and Chautauqua, New York: Denny (Rosie) of Hendersonville, Tennessee: her daughter Denise (Ronald) Lehman of Bazetta: seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. One great-great-grandchild preceded her.



Ida’s family would like to thank the staff at Shephard of the Valley, Howland for their compassionate care and for the Harbor Light Hospice of Youngstown.



Because COVID-19 virus no calling hours will be held



In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material donations be made to: St Baldrick’s Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research at www.stbaldricks.org or Tadmor Shrine (Shriners) 3000 Krebs Drive, Akron, Ohio 44319 or Juvenile Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, Iowa, 50037-0920

The Watcher: She always leaned to watch for us, anxious if we were late, in winter by the window, in summer by the gate: and though we mocked her tenderly, who had such foolish care, the long way home would seem more safe because she waited there. Her thoughts were all so full of us, she never could forget! And so I think that where she is she must be watching yet. Waiting til we come home to her, anxious if we are late-watching from heaven’s window, leaning from heaven’s gate.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

