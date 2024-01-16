WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida Esther Morton, 96 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born November 11, 1927 in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of the late Andrew Berencsi and the late Priscilla (Szinyei) Berencsi.

On June 11, 1949 she married Donald J. Morton, and they spent the next 59 years together until his passing in 2008.

She was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School class of 1945.

Ida worked in the payroll department at Copperweld Steel and served on the board of directors of the Copperweld Steel Federal Credit Union.

Following retirement she and her husband spent the winters in Bradenton, Florida.

She played the organ at Second Presbyterian Hungarian Church and was a former member of Warren First Assembly of God Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was currently a member of First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Linda Morton Cowin; son, Gary Morton; sister, Mary Lou (Charles) Dade; three nieces and three nephews and her Goddaughter, Kim Losh (Don) Ventling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Donald J. Morton; brothers, Alexander and Andrew Berencsi, as well as sisters, Priscilla Sikora and Agnes Williamson.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at First Community Church of Leavittsburg, where Pastor John Jaros will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 pm on Friday, January 19, 2024 at First Community Church of Leavittsburg and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday, January 20, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to First Community Church of Leavittsburg, PO Box 361, Leavittsburg, OH 44430.

