Ida Christine Potyonek, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida Christine “Chris” Potyonek, 91, of Champion, Ohio, Formerly of Kentucky and West Virginia, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born May 31, 1929 in Wilkinson, West Virginia, a daughter of the late John Griffith and the late Cora (Enyart) Griffith.

Chris worked at Packard Electric for about 10 years and for several area drug stores.

She enjoyed bowling, fishing and getting together with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mike (Connie) Potyonek, Jr. of West Farmington, Ohio; son, Ronald (Cindy) Potyonek of Champion, Ohio; grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Angie, Ronnie, Brandy and Jamie Potyonek as well as her beloved great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Potyonek, Sr.; her parents and three sisters.

She will be entombed privately next to her husband at Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

