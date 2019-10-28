Icie L. York, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Icie L. York, 92, of Warren, passed away Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, at her residence.

She was born August 3, 1927 in Loco, Oklahoma, a daughter of N. O. and Ida Womack.

Icie was employed as a bank teller and she managed a trailer park in Texas where she had lived for several years.

She married Frank L. York on April 11, 1945. They shared 63 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death September 23, 2008.

Icie is survived by a daughter; Myra L. York, of Warren. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Icie was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila J. Landreth, and a sister, Edna Williams.

In accordance with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mrs. York are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave. Warren.