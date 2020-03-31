Hubert Eugene Bauer, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hubert Eugene Bauer, 84, of Howland, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland with his family by his side.

He was born April 26, 1935, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Paul and Sophia (McCormick) Bauer.

He was a graduate of Kingwood High School in West Virginia and on August 5, 1967, he married Patty Christopher and they made their home in Warren, Ohio.

He retired in 1997 from Ohio Lamp/General Electric after 32 years of service.

Hubert was a lifelong member of the Fraternal Orders of the Eagles.

He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and watching all types of sports. He enjoyed working on old cars and had a special place in his heart for his 1960 Corvette and his Harley Davidson. He was a super dad, a extra super grandpa and a wonderful husband.

Hubert is survived by his wife, Patty of Howland, Ohio; a daughter, Kelly Potter of Howland, Ohio; a granddaughter, Kourtney Potter of Howland, Ohio, a brother, Paul (Barbara) Bauer of Wicomico, Virginia and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Sophia Bauer.

Because of the current situation, Private Services have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and Hubert will be laid to rest in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association per the families request.

