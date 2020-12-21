Howard Lee Smith, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard Lee Smith, 84, of Niles, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Hospice House of Poland.

He was born June 21, 1936, in Birmingham, Alabama, a son of the late Hollis and Laufiree (Stewart) Smith.

He married the former Carolee Abel on May 31, 1959.

Howard was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and worked as a skilled tradesman at General Motors.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1954-1957.

Surviving are his wife, Carolee Smith of Niles; three sons, David W. Smith of Austintown, Mark H. (Regina) Smith of Warren, Daniel W. Smith of Niles and one brother, Gene Smith of Birmingham, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services at this time, arrangements are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.carlwhall.com.

