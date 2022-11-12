WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard J. Hawks, 83, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hospice House.

He was born June 29, 1939, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Howard Raymond Hawks and Ellen Smith Hawks.

Howard was employed as a truck driver with the Champion Disposal Service for 25 years. He enjoyed old cars, car shows and fishing.

Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Axtell Hawks of Warren, whom he married August 15, 1961; five sons, Ralph (Linda) Free of Bristolville, Jack (Eleanor) Free of Orangeville, Ohio and John Free of Hartford, Ohio, Howard (Susan) Hawks of Niles and Jim (Michelle) Hawks of Warren; three daughters, Shirley (Shawn) Stark of Niles, Evelyn (Randy) Millison of Warren and Sarah (Bill) Hnida of Pulasky, Pennsylvania; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as a sister-in-law, Blanche Hawks of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; two sisters; a grandson, Jack Free, Jr. and a granddaughter, Chasity Free-Campbell.

A gathering of friends will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.