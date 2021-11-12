Hope Gonsalves Metzler, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hope Gonsalves Metzler, 72, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 3, 1949, in Pensacola, Florida, the daughter of the late Manuel J. Gonsalves and the late Margaret J. Sayers Young.

Hope was employed as an LPN, working in hospitals, nursing homes and private duty settings.

She loved spending her free time with her wonderful family.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lori (Dana) Scholl of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Kelly Ann (Jimmy) Hall of Niles, Ohio and Jennifer Jean Moran of Centerville, Ohio; son, Thomas James Moran of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Brian Lew, Wendell G. McClurg III, Marshall Emerine, Amy McClurg Gagliardo, David McClurg, Lacey Scholl Meyer, Robert Scholl, Jacob Hall, Caleb Hall and Sarah Miller; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Debara Whalen and Cydne Nice and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Metzler; two brothers, Kenneth Gonsalves and Richard Young; sister, Leiloni Young and grandson, Mitchell Hall.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Family and friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to the American Heart Association Trumbull County Chapter, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.