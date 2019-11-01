Hobart I. Lanham, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hobart I. Lanham, Sr., 79, of Warren, Ohio died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 16, 1939, in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of the late, Harless and Rachael Maine Lanham.

Hobart was employed as a coordinator at General Motors for 32 years.

He enjoyed working on cars, gardening and he was a loving father.

Hobart is survived by his son, Hobart I. Lanham, Jr. of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Lisa Dozier of Champion, Ohio; stepdaughters, Peggy Atha of McEwan, Tennessee, Brenda (Patrick) Hover of Largo, Florida and Loretta (John) Atha of McEwan, Tennessee; stepsons, Dave (Rebecca) Loriane of Warren, Ohio, Bob (Christine) Loriane of Niles, Ohio and Greg (Robin) Loriane of Ravenna, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Story Lanham; three brothers, Herb Lanham, Jerry Lanham and Charles Lanham and two sisters, Winnie and Mert.

Services will be held at a later date with burial in Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home assisted the family with these arrangements.

