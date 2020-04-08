Hobart A. Mozingo, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hobart A. Mozingo, 100, passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, at Gillete Nursing Home.



He was born May 17, 1919, in Greensburg, Indiana, the son of Clarence and Mary Deweese Mozingo.



He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. After relocating to Warren, he became a tool and die maker retiring from Packard Electric in 1981.



Bart married Beatrice Leasure on March 4, 1945 and they enjoyed 58 years together before she passed away on July 4, 2003.



He was a longtime member of Central Christian Church and Old Erie Lodge.



Bart enjoyed woodworking, golf and bowling, but really loved pitching horseshoes.



He lives on in the memories of his daughter, Patricia DeMattio and grand daughter, Lisa DeMattio, both of Cortland. He is also survived by his special friend, Virginia Garey,of Warren and two nieces in Indiana.



Bart was preceded in death by his wife, Bea, grandson, Michael DeMattio, two sisters and a brother.

The family would like to thank the staff of Gillette’s for the compassionate care they gave him during his last two months.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

Due to the current health crisis a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Material remembrances may be made to Central Christian Church of Warren in his memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 9, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.