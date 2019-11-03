Hildred P. Lake, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hildred P. Lake, 91, of Champion, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, November 2, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Center in Howland.

She was born August 3, 1928 in Upshur County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Thomas and Mabel (McCray) Crawford.

Hildred married Harold B. “Bruce” Lake on September 21, 1948. They shared 63 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death on September 18, 2011.

She was a member of the Champion Christian Church where she was active with the Ruth Circle and the Ladies Aid Society. She was also a member of the Opal Chapter 181 Order of Eastern Star of Cortland. She also enjoyed camping and traveling.

She is survived by her son, Thomas N. (Susan) Lake of Barberton. She also leaves behind a granddaughter, Rachel (Chris) Peach; a stepgrandson, John White; a great-granddaughter, Tessa Peach; four sisters, Martha Long, Jean (Bruce) Rounds, Mary Cutright and Onalea Hoke; a sister-in-law, Sharon Lake; a brother-in-law, John (Odetta) Lake and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Hildred was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Lake; a brother, Thomas Crawford and a sister, Leota Holderbaum.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street West, Warren, with Pastor Ken Hopkins officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Champion Christian Church.

Hildred will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren.

The family requests material contributions be made to the Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street West, Warren, OH 44481, in her memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. Lake are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.