Herman R. Williams, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman R. Williams, Jr., 33, of Warren, passed into eternal life, Wednesday afternoon, June 17, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Health Center in Warren.

He was born September 5, 1986 in Warren, the son of Herman R., Sr. and Patricia A. (Blair) Williams.

Herman was a 2005 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He enjoyed cooking, singing, dancing, listening to music and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He also took great joy in kids, especially coaching his children’s various sports teams. Herman was the “neighborhood dad” to many of the kids. He was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.

Herman is survived by his mother, Patricia (Fred Gary) Williams, of Warren; his wife, Catherine M. Oliver-Williams, of Warren and four children; Rayne and Maliyah Williams, Ashtin Oliver and Adian Wilkes. He also leaves behind six siblings; William Blair, of North Jackson, Brandon (De’Shara) Blair, and Lorenzo Williams, both of Warren and Latasha, Adrienne and Dwight Williams, all of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two step-sisters, Antoinette Williams Reese and Marquita Lyles; his wife’s parents, Michael (Agnes) Oliver, of Warren and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, his maternal grandparents, John and Katie Blair and his paternal grandparents, Frank and Alice Williams.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Higher Ground Ministries, 327 Belmont St. NW, Warren, OH 44483, with Herman’s brother, Elder Brandon L. Blair, officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services, from noon to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Higher Ground Ministries.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests material contributions can be made to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to assist in defraying funeral expenses.

Arrangements for Mr. Williams are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, OH 44481.

