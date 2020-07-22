Herbert J. Jones, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert J. Jones, 89, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born January 14, 1931, in Birmingham, Alabama, a son of John and Phena (Southall) Jones.

After his retirement from Republic Steel, Herbert worked as a bus driver with the Warren City Schools.

He was a member of the First Community Church of Leavittsburg and had served with the Ohio National Guard.

Herbert was also a member of the Cortland Masonic Lodge #529, and the “Good Sam” Club.

His greatest love was his wife and family.

Surviving are his daughter, Ruth Wright of Warren, Ohio; three grandsons, Christopher A. (Katie) Pattinson of Fort Mills, South Carolina, Thomas J. Pattinson of Champion, Ohio and William R. (Regina) Pattinson of Girard, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren, Alexis (Clinton), Marisa (Mark), Samantha, Devon, Abby, Kenna and William, Jr. and a great-great-granddaughter, Evelyn Grace Blackwell. Also surviving is a sister, Mildred Cayton White of Arley, Alabama and brother-in-law, John Partridge of Cortland, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by his wife, Donna R. (Hughes) Jones, whom he married April 28, 1950, along with two sisters, Thelma Irene Timko and Johnnie Jones Partridge.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor John Jaros will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest at the Pineview Memorial Park next to his wife.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the First Community Church of Leavittsburg, PO Box 361, Leavittsburg, OH 44430 or Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 23, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: