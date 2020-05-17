Herbert Haines, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert Haines, Jr., 90, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born September 28, 1929 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Herbert F. and Veronica E.(Kochemba) Haines.

Herbert was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Warren where he served on the board, school committee, Royal Rangers and was an usher. He was a past member of the Warren Optimist Club.

Herbert worked as a self employed general contractor. He also formally worked at Hamilton-Meigs Hardware for five years.

Herbert was a building official for over two years in the city of Warren.

He also enjoyed old cars, antiques and Canadian fishing trips.

Herbert is survived by his son, Bradley S. Haines of Seminole, Florida; daughters, Debra (Ronald) Freer of Southington, Ohio and Randee (William) Shoenberger of Leavittsburg, Ohio; brothers, Richard M. Haines, David Haines, Allen Haines; sisters, Martha Stearns, Gloria (Donald) Baker, Sarah Good and Naomi (James) Moore.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Delores R. (Sandrock) Haine; sister, Doris Maas.

Private services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Rob Bateman will officiate. Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Victory Christian Church, Warren Campus 4257 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485, in his memory.