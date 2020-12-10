Herbert C. Wilson III, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert C. Wilson III, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away on December 9, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 2, 1944 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Herbert Cook Wilson Jr.and the late Mildred J (Fraer) Wilson.

On January 8, 1966, he married Ruth J. Kitner who survives.

He was a graduate of Dormont High School in Pennsylvania, and also attended Youngstown State University.

Herbert worked at American Welding for a short time before starting his career as an optician.

He was a member of Warren Moose Lodge #186, and also bowled at Freeway and Champion Lanes.

Most of all he enjoyed time spent with family, especially at the farm in Pennsylvania, and their trips to Myrtle Beach.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth J. Wilson of Warren, Ohio, daughter, Sharon Jorgensen of Niles, Ohio, son, Steven H. (Jacqueline) Wilson of Jacksonville, North Carolina, daughter, Amy (Joseph) Homa of Warren, Ohio, sisters, Barbara J. Kitner of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Gayle D. (Mark) West Seipel of Bluffton, South Carolina and his grandsons, Joseph Homa, Jr. and Nicholas Homa.

He was preceded in death by his parents

In accordance with his wishes there will be no services at this time and cremation arrangements are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

If you would like, memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 256 Mahoning Ave, Warren, OH 44483, in his memory.