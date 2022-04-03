WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry “Tom” R Thomas III, 79, of Warren, passed from this life on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Tom was born on August 20, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Henry R. Thomas, Jr. and Gertrude Snyderwine.

He was married to Chelo (Williams) Thomas for 47 years.

He retired from Packard Electric as a stocker after 30 years.

Tom and Chelo were avid bowlers and he had a 299 and a 300 game during his career. He loved traveling to out of state tournaments and he also enjoyed playing golf in the Packard golf league.

Survivors include his children, Nelson (Elizabeth) Thomas of Little Switzerland, North Carolina, Tracy (Kathy) Thomas of Warren, Ohio, Preston (Ruby) Mathis of Newton Falls, Ohio, Melody (Shelby) Tipton of Jacksonville, Arkansas; a sister, Carol Tice of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a niece, Debbie, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding him to the Kingdom of our Lord is his wife Chelo (2019), his son Vaughn (2018) and his parents.

Per Tom’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Freeway Lanes junior bowling program here in Warren, Ohio or The Camelot Center in Southington, Ohio.

