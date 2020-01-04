Henry Matthew Martin, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Matthew Martin, Jr., 70, of Warren, passed away Thursday evening, January 2, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born December 21, 1949 in Warren, the son of the late Henry M. and Doris (Sullivan) Martin, Sr.

Henry was a 1967 graduate of Warren John F. Kennedy High School.

He was employed as a Steelworker for the former Republic/LTV Steel for many years, prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

He married the former Jorjann Kollar on November 13, 1985. They shared 34 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Henry enjoyed fishing, golfing and watching football.

Besides his wife, Henry is survived by a son, Michael J. Martin of Waldorf, Maryland and a stepdaughter, Traci Gallman of Alpharetta, Georgia. He also leaves behind three sisters; Debi (Robert) Newcomb and Denise Saxon, both of Warren and Sheryl Rattay of Champion and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue in Warren.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating.