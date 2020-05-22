Henry Lewis Tate, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Lewis Tate, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

He was born October 13, 1956, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Marshall Gilbert Tate and the late Golda Agnes (Dobbins) Tate.

Henry was a cashier at Walmart and enjoyed fishing.

Henry’s memory will be carried on by his wife of 40 years, Shirley Tate of Warren, Ohio; son, Michael (Rebecka) Tate of Warren, Ohio; grandson, Paxton Tate; one brother and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with Henry’s wishes no services will be held.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.