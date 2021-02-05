Henry Funk, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Funk, 84, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Hillcrest Hospital.



He was born November 4, 1936, in Chortitz, Saskatchewan, Canada, the son of the late Abe and Helena (Leiding) Funk.



On June 6, 1959, he married the former Barbara Baker and they have shared more than 61 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.



Henry retired from Denman Tire Manufacturing after years of service.

He was a Pastor at the Leavittsburg Church of God and had a passion for teaching the Bible.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Funk of Leavittsburg, Ohio; children, Rebecca Faith of Novelty, Ohio, David Brian (Anna) Funk of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Leah Colegrove of Uniontown, Ohio and Matthew Henry (Terri) Funk of Newton Falls, Ohio; siblings, John, Helen, Eva, Bill, Cory, Jack, Ben, Paul, Al, Walter and Elsie; grandchildren, Geoffrey, Patrick, Marcus, Allison, Eddie, Sarah and Aaron and great-granddaughters, Braelynn and Olympia.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Life Church of Leavittsburg, 610 South Leavitt Road, Leavittsburg, where Pastor Rodney Mullins will officiate.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 13, at the church.



Due to the current health crisis and mandate, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.



