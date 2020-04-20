Helen Waid, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Waid, 103, of Salisbury, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2020.

She was born December 11, 1916, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Martin and Elizabeth (Handlovich) Kochemba.

Helen married Lyle O. Waid on November 15, 1951, and was a loving homemaker to her husband and children. Lyle preceded her in death on February 17, 1991.

She enjoyed visiting with her family and attending annual reunions when possible. Helen attended the Greene and Mecca Community Churches when she resided in Ohio. She also attended the United Methodist church when she was able.

Surviving are her daughter, Carol Hardy of Salisbury, North Carolina and a stepson, Richard Waid.

She was preceded in death by her stepsons, Dale Waid, and Donald Waid; sisters, Veronica Haines, Mary Lucik, Eleanor Higgins and Dorothy Kochemba and brothers, John Koch, Joe O’Neal, Andrew, Martin “Eddie” and Richard Kochemba.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greene Township, Ohio.

Arrangements for Mrs. Waid are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.