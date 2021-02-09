Helen Sowinski, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Sowinski, 90, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 8, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



She was born September 13, 1930, in Glencoe, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Balwanz and the late Della (Gillespie) Balwanz.



Helen was a homemaker and attended Leavittsburg Community Church.

She was an active member of the Leavittsburg community and has been a member of numerous local organizations including Bascom Elementary PTA, Leavittsburg Athletic Club auxiliary, Southington Garden Club, Trumbull Extension Club, Blue Star Mothers, United Way Volunteer, TOPS club and various other organizations in the Leavittsburg and LaBrae community. She was a member of Cub Scout pack 226 for many years and received a Pioneer District award of merit for her years of service as a den mother to many young Cub Scouts. She is probably best remembered by many for standing at the entrance gate of LaBrae football games, selling Viking seat cushions to raise money for the LaBrae Band Boosters.



She is survived by her sons, Jim (Terri) Sowinski of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Ed Sowinski of Columbus, Ohio and David (Shirley) Sowinski of Southington, Ohio; grandchildren, Roxanne (Brock), Nicole (Stenfano), Courtney (Skylar) and Mackenzie (Steve) and seven great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Sowinski.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor John Jaros will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.



Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.



Due to the current mandate, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.



