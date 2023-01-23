WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Maxine Morgan, 96, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Briarfield Manor.

She was born July 20, 1926, in Massillon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Russell Thackwell and the late Lois (Duffield) Thackwell.

Helen was a pink lady volunteer at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 20 years.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren as she dedicated her entire life to her family and was loved by everyone who knew her. She spent a lot of time in her second home in North Carolina. She took great pride as a homemaker and could usually be found ironing sheets and laundry.

She is survived by her son, Bruce E. Morgan of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Amanda (Steve) Treadway of Warren, Ohio, Daniel Morgan of Columbus, Ohio and Justin Morgan of Warren, Ohio and great-grandchildren, GiGi Morgan and Bryce Morgan, of Warren, Ohio, Kenneth Morgan of Warren, Ohio and Chloe Treadway of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Morris Morgan; daughter, Janet Morgan and sister, Joanne James.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 24 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.