Helen Louise DeNunzio, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Louise DeNunzio, 83, of Warren, Ohio, passed on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 10, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Stella (Shrodek) Jankowski.

On June 18, 1955, she married John DeNunzio and they spent 46 years together until his passing on April 30, 2002.

She was a graduate of Bazetta High School and was employed as a cashier at Giant Eagle for 11 years.

Helen was a member of Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church.

She was a Bingo caller at the Church and loved the Cleveland Browns.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane DeNunzio of Warren, Ohio and Karen (Matt) Adams of Warren, Ohio; sons, John (Linda) DeNunzio of Dunedin, Florida and Jim (Amy) DeNunzio of Youngstown, Ohio; as well as seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marion Waldo.

Private services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest at Pineview Cemetery.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.