Helen K. Kish, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen K. Kish, 96, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 8, 1922, in Farmdale, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Rose (Horeth) Gondish.

Helen spent a lifetime in the Trumbull County area and was a 1940 graduate from Lakeview High School.

Helen was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

She enjoyed gardening, traveling, fishing, sewing and many other crafts, writing, feeding the geese and baking pies. Helen was a homemaker and cared for many foster children.

Helen married Leonard Kish on May 19, 1946 and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage.

She is survived by her two children, Elaine (Ron) Winfield of Cortland, Ohio and Philip Kish of Nashua, New Hampshire; four grandchildren, Heather (Tim) Jewett, Daniel (Candace) Kish, Brent (Lena) Winfield and Meghan (Jerrid) Palumbo and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her two sisters, Rose Meeker and Martha Gondish.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1645 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio, where Pastor Andrew Clark will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday, July 19 at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family request any material contributions may be made to Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1645 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 17 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

