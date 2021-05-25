Helen F. Banks, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen F. Banks, 91, of Champion, died Monday afternoon, May 24, at St. Joseph’s Health Center in Warren.



She was born May 16, 1930, in Clark, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dale and Amanda (Guthrie) Finley.



Helen was a 1948 graduate of Keene High School in Coshocton. She then attended Muskingum College for two years and after relocating to the Warren area she attended Youngstown State University, where she achieved a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Nursing.

She worked as a registered nurse and director of nursing services in the emergency room at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 18 years, retiring in 1992.



She married Charles R. Banks August 23, 1952. They shared almost 61 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death July 30, 2013.



Helen was a member of the Champion Christian Church, where she formerly served in the Deaconate and Ladies Aid Society.

She was also a member of the Champion Business and Professional Women’s Organization.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending 15 winters in Tucson, Arizona. She was also very creative and enjoyed making jewelry and stained glass pieces. Helen’s greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she dearly loved.



Helen is survived by her four children, Marcia (Seldon) Plumley of Richmond, Virginia, Janice (Robert) Whaley of Fairport, New York and John C. (Pamela) Banks and Russell D. (Karen) Banks, both of Champion. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



Besides her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Finley and a sister, Dorothy Finley.



In accordance with Helen’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.



She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Champion Township Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to the Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street West, Warren, OH 44481.



Helen’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Champion Estates, and especially her three special caregivers, Brenda Williams, Clara McMillion and Zoe Dotson, for all of the love and compassion they gave her.



Arrangements for Mrs. Banks are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

