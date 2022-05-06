WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry William Pfund, Jr., 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his home.

He was born March 25, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Harry William Pfund, Sr. and Delsiee May (Bott) Pfund.

On April 2, 1986, he married the former Jane Peters. They have shared thirty-six years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a graduate of Rayen High School.

Harry was employed as a stationary engineer at Ohio Edison Corporation for 27 years and Youngstown Sheet and Tube for six years, retiring in 1998.

Harry was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served from 1952-1972.

Harry was of Protestant faith and a life-long member of the Newton Falls VFW Post #3332.

He enjoyed the outdoors, boating, fishing, taking care of his yard but above all he loved his family, especially his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Pfund of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Heidi (Jeff) Gilger of North Jackson, Ohio, Virginia Graham of Warren, Ohio, Wuanita (Brady) Banks of Warren, Ohio and Jessica (Jeremy) Robinson of Warren, Ohio; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and sister, Charlean Cook of Hubbard, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Thornton and Albert Pfund.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Braceville Township Cemetery, Braceville, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, in his memory.

