VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Robert Boley, 93, of Vienna, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his home.

He was born October 28, 1928, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence Elmer and the late Mary Rose (Volenik) Boley.

On October 14, 1953, he married the former Wilma G. Brown. She preceded him in death November 18, 2001.

He was a graduate of Howland High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.

He retired from Republic Steel after 42 years of service.

Harry was a member of the Cortland Moose Lodge and Vienna AMVETS.

He enjoyed camping, dirt racing and being outdoors.

He is survived by his sons, Gary (Jill) Boley of Brookfield, Ohio, Mark (Janis) Boley of Vienna, Ohio, Jeff Boley of Vienna, Ohio and Craig (Nancy) Boley of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Stephanie, Michael, Jessica and Alex and great-grandchildren, Lillian, Corbin, Finley, Mia, Olivia and Emily.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sons, Eric and Lee Boley; daughter, Donna Boley; sister, Virginia Mintern and granddaughters, Jennifer and Samantha.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

He will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

