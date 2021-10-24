Harry M. Brown, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry M. Brown III, 92, of Bethlehem, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

He was born September 14, 1929 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Harry M. Brown, Jr. and Edna (Eglar) Brown.

On May 31, 1951, Harry married the former Shirley Coleman.

He worked at Packard Electric for many years. Harry was a veteran in the United States Army having served during the Korean War.

Harry was a member of the 13th Engineer (C) Battalion Association. He was also active as an elder and choir member at the Champion Christian Church. Harry enjoyed traveling, helping war vets and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sons, Thomas (Tina) Brown of Bethlehem, Kentucky and Kevin (Doreen) Brown of Tampa, Florida; sister, Beverly Brown of Castle Rock, Colorado; grandsons, Christian Brown of Tampa, Florida and Nathan Brown of Austin, Texas; granddaughter, Cassandra (Bryan) J. Stevens of Winchester, Kentucky; grandson, Daniel Harrison Brown of Bethlehem, Kentucky; great-grandson, David Thomas Brown of Winchester, Kentucky and a great-granddaughter, Sarah Eleanor Brown of Winchester, Kenucky. Harry will be sadly missed by his friends at the Dizzy D. Ranch and his dog, Bambi.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Brown; companions, Norma Zelinski and Joan Shimko; a brother, Robert Brown; sister, Mary Hovance and a grandson, Taylor Harrison Brown.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Champion Christian Church, where Pastor Ken Hopkins will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street West, Warren, OH 44481 and/or Disabled American Veterans, 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.