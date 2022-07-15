WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry James Latimer, 91, formerly of Warren, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehab in Kernersville, North Carolina.

He was born November 25, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Harry E. Latimer and Vera (Hitchcock) Latimer.

On October 8, 1950, he married the former Jane Anne Dalton.

He was a 1948 graduate of West Farmington High School.

Harry retired from Taylor Winfield, as a sales manager, after 51 years of service.

Harry was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard.

He is survived by his sons and families: Dennis James Latimer of Kernersville, North Carolina, Richard Warren (Kate) Latimer of Kernersville, North Carolina, Darrel David (Lisa) Latimer of Fairview Park, Ohio and Thomas Alan (Heather) Latimer of Alpharetta, Georgia; his brother, Robert (Kathy) Latimer; grandchildren, Ryan James (Katie) Latimer of Clyo, Georgia, Christine Danielle (Adam) Meredith of Lexington, North Carolina, Eric (Marianne) Latimer of Brighton, Michigan, Kevin (Melissa) Latimer of Brecksville, Ohio, Brianna Marie Latimer of Middleburg, Ohio, Morgan Latimer of Alpharetta, Georgia and Reid Latimer of Alpharetta, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Evie Teresa Latimer of Clyo, Georgia, John Ryan Latimer of Clyo, Georgia, Mason Richard Latimer of Clyo, Georgia, Mackenzie of Brighton, Michigan, Natalie of Brighton, M ichigan, Sadie of Brighton, M ichigan, Hanna of Brecksville, Ohio, Henry of Brecksville, Ohio and Harrison of Brecksville, Ohio; and great-granddaughter, Adalynn Latimer of Middleburg, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Anne Latimer.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, West Farmington, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Tunnel To Towers, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

