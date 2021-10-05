Harry Allen Taylor, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Allen Taylor, 93, of Cortland, died peacefully early Saturday morning, October 2, 2021 at the Cortland Health Care Center.

He was born April 20, 1928 in Hubbard, a son of the late Fred A. and Edna (Norton) Taylor.

Harry was a 1947 graduate of Jefferson High School and shortly after joined the U.S. Army. He served in Japan and Korea before being honorably discharged in 1950. The Army provided Harry with the beginning of his career as he received much of his training as a medical technician while in the service.

He continued his career spanning more than forty-five years as the owner and director of Physicians and Surgeons Laboratory in Warren and he owned and directed labs in New York City and Virginia.

Harry received Bachelor of Science degrees from Golden State University in 1958 and Columbia Pacific University in 1983. He then earned Master’s degrees form Metropolitan University in 1959 and Columbia Pacific University in 1984, continued his education by earning a Ph.D. from Columbia Pacific that same year. He was indeed a lifelong learner.

Harry was a member of Howland United Methodist Church and the Carroll F. Clapp Masonic Lodge, as well as many professional organizations. He enjoyed bowling and golfing with the love of his life, Z. Fern Gibson Taylor whom he married April 29, 1950. Together they shared 65 years of marriage until her death December 30, 2015. He absolutely loved and adored his two children, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah L. Taylor, of Cortland, and son, Jeffrey M. Taylor, of Fenelton, Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind three grandchildren; Brian J. (Tiffany) Harclerode, of Champion, Adam C. Taylor, of Fenelton, Pennsylvania and Megan E. Taylor, of Butler, Pennsylvania and four great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife and parents, Harry was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Howland United Methodist Church, 730 Howland Wilson Rd. NE, Warren, OH 44484, with Pastor Matthew Darrin officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Friday at the Howland United Methodist Church.

Harry will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta township.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, in his memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Taylor are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.