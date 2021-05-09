Harry Albert Yeager, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Albert Yeager, 69, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 27, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Harry Albert Yeager and Mary Louise (Hays) Yeager.

On May 20, 2017, he married Lynn “Linzie” Marie Warren.



He was a graduate of Champion High School and worked at Polychem Dispersions in Middlefield for the last eight years.

He lived going to flea markets and supporting the Cleveland sports teams.



He is survived by his wife and partner for the last 19 years, Lynn “Linzie” Marie Yeager of Warren, Ohio and his beloved dogs, Jasper and Marley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karen Nosse.



In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place.

