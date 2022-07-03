LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold W. Bickel, Jr., 89, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge on Friday, July 1, 2022.

He was born November 21, 1932, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Harold W. Bickel and the late Martha Goldner Bickel.

Harold was employed as a millwright at Copperweld Steel Corporation. While at Copperweld, he was president of the local union #2243.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War.

Harold served as a deacon at the Champion Presbyterian Church.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and going to casinos. Harold traveled from Maine to California participating in Jeep jamborees. At one time, owning more than thirteen Jeeps.

Surviving are his companion, Phyllis Heitzwebel of Leavittsburg, Ohio; daughter, Cynthia L. (Ronald) Potyonek of Champion, Ohio; two sons, Craig Bickel and Brian S. (Jodi) Bickel both of Champion, Ohio; six grandchildren, Angela, Ron, Jr., Brandy, Jamie, Rachael and Nicole along with six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters, Donna, Verlinda and Coralene.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers, Sam, Dick, Gary and Gerald.

Funeral services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Johnston Township Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Cortland Veterans Memorial in care of Cortland Community Foundation and sent to 400 N High Street, Cortland, OH 44410 in his memory.

