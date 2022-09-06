CHAMPION, Ohio – (MyValleyTributes) – Harold L. Gilbert, 71, of Champion, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at David Simpson Hospice House.

He was born March 26, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Chester L. Gilbert and the late Leota (Angstrom) Gilbert.

On March 26, 1976, he married the former Mary F. Buschagen. She preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Champion High School and was employed as a mechanic at GE Ohio Lamp for 38 years.

Harold was a veteran of the United States Army having served during Vietnam War.

Harold enjoyed woodworking, golf, watching NASCAR, and watching his granddaughter, Tegan, play soccer.

He is survived by his son, Todd (Maren) Gilbert of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; granddaughter, Tegan Gilbert of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; brothers, Ronald (Sherry) Gilbert of Champion, Ohio, Gary Gilbert of Florida and Robert Gilbert of Cortland, Ohio; brother-in-law, Bill Buschagen of Leavittsburg, Ohio and sister-in-law, Karen Gilbert of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Gilbert.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 12, 2022 at Champion Township Cemetery Chapel.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the cemetery chapel.

Interment and military honors will be observed in Champion Township Cemetery, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve at www.hospicewr.org

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

