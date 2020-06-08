Harold J. “Pete” Bennett, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold J. “Pete” Bennett, 94, of Champion, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020, at the Washington Square Heath Care Center in Warren.

He was born December 25, 1925, in Audra, West Virginia, a son of the late Archie and Edna (Moats) Bennett.

Pete was employed as a pipefitter for the former ITT Grinnell Corporation in Warren for 34 years, prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the United States Army stationed in Germany, having served during the Korean War.

On July 2, 1955, Pete married the former Sarah S. Roden. They shared almost 65 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death September 19, 2019.

He was a lifetime member of the Leavittsburg Fish & Game Club and enjoyed woodworking and attending craft shows with his wife.

Pete is survived by five children, Ron (Deirdre) Bennett of St. Paris, Ohio, Dale Bennett of Champion, Mark (Leslie) Bennett of Leavittsburg, Debbie (Jeff Hathaway) Bennett of Champion and Stacy (Carty) Ball of Buckhannon, West Virginia. He also leaves behind a brother, Charles Bennett of French Creek, West Virginia; three sisters, Elaine White and Wanda Baughman, both of Syracuse, New York and Sue Coker of Buckhannon, West Virginia; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Tiffany, Hannah, Colton, London, Samantha and Megan and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Pete was preceded in death by his four brothers, Ike, Durbin, Steve and Woody; three sisters, Maxine, Louise and Imogene and a grandson, Jacob.

Graveside burial with military honors will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Meadowbrook Memorial Park, 1211 State Road NW, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements for Mr. Bennett are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

