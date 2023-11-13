WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold E. “Pete” Peterson, 100, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born April 21, 1923, in North Bloomfield, Ohio, a son of the late Louis Peterson and the late Myrtle Carlson Peterson.

Harold was a graduate of Bristolville High School and was employed as a machinist at the GE Ohio Lamp Plant in Warren.

He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corp having serviced during WWII.

He was a member of Bristolville United Methodist Church, where he was baptized as a baby in the original church. He was also a member of the Model T Club of America and was a lifetime member of the Trumbull County Beekeepers. He enjoyed collecting Model T parts, Beekeeping, reading Western novels, and doing puzzles in the daily newspaper. His greatest accomplishment was wanting to reach his 100th birthday which he did.

Surviving are his wife, Macel Peterson of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Susan (Robert) Short and Cynthia Holm both of Columbus, Ohio; sons, Leslie Young of Warren, Ohio and Herbert (Sandra) Young, Jr. of Bristolville, Ohio; daughters, Nola (Gary) Miller of Warren, Ohio, and Paula (Edward) Rezendes of Goose Creek, South Carolina; eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Louise Grenter of Newton Falls, Ohio and Elaine (Greg) Ferance of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Davis Peterson; two sisters, Evelyn Leech and June Wilcox; two brothers, Nelson Peterson and Louis Peterson, Jr.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Shirley Stoops-Frantz will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Wildare Methodist Church food bank, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 14, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.