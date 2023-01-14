CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold “Dean” Horsley, 88 of Champion, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born December 11, 1934, in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late Bruce W. and the late Etta (Potters) Horsley.

Dean was a graduate of Minerva High School.

He was a truck driver for Shippers Freight, worked construction locally and for the Lakeview school system as a custodian for many years.

Dean was an active member of Champion Football Boosters for over 40 years and was an avid Ohio State fan.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Howard) Horsley of Warren, Ohio, whom he married March 5, 1955; daughter, Diana (John) Moser of Ellenton, Florida; grandsons, Robert (Anna) Moser and Thomas Moser and great-grandchild, Leo.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracey Horsley; five brothers, three sisters and three infant siblings.

Private services will be held for family.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

The family would like to thank the staff of Windsor House of Champion and Southern Care Hospice for the care given to Dean.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.