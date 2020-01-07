Harlene M. Chilson, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harlene Mahan Chilson, 76, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born June 26, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Karl and Irene (Little) Mahan.

On May 4, 1968, Harlene married Charles F. Chilson.

She was a graduate of Bristol High School class of 1962 and worked on the boards at Delphi Packard Electric for 33 years, retiring in 1997.

Harlene liked to sew and quilt, enjoyed going to Geneva on the Lake with her family but most of all loved spending time with her grandkids.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 50 years, Charles F Chilson of Bristolville, Ohio; daughters, Rachelle (Daryl) Babcock of Champion, Ohio and Jaclyn (Lane) Biddle of Homerville, Ohio; siblings, Ray (Nancy) Mahan, Cheryl Hermsdorfer and Wes Mahan; grandchildren, David Sypert, Maryn and Avery Biddle and Daryl Babcock, Jr., as well as, a great-grandson, Graeson Babcock. Harlene will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Larry Allen Mahan.

A memorial gathering of friends and family will take place Sunday, Janaury 12 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on January 12, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.