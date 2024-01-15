WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harland “Butch” E. Nolan, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, January 15, 2024 at Washington Square Healthcare.

He was born September 14, 1947 in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of the late Donald and Olive (Montgomery) Nolan. On April, 21, 1974, he married the former Patricia Jenkins, and they have shared more than 50 years together.

Butch worked as a steel worker, and also served in the United States Navy.

He was a member of CSB, and together with his wife, have fostered over one hundred children. Butch enjoyed playing cards, camping and riding his motorcycle. He liked to watch westerns and New Orleans Saint football.

Butch is survived by his loving wife, Patricia “Pat” Nolan of Warren; daughter, Lisa (Devon) Nolan of Warren; son, Kyle (Kacey) Nolan of Newton Falls; sister, Donna Linker of Leavittsburg; brother, Tim (Monica) Nolan of Southington; granddaughter, Alina Nolan, along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Washington Square Healthcare and Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please reach out to the family for the day and time of the celebration.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.