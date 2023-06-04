WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hannah H. Evans, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital from complications due to Covid-19.

She was born September 22, 1934 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Norman Perry, Sr. and Velma (Nyard) Perry.

She was a graduate of Lordstown High School.

She worked as a bus driver and eventually cafeteria cook at LaBrae High School before retiring in 2003.

On November 28, 1953 she married the love of her life, Kenneth W. Evans. They shared 63 beautiful years together, until his death on February 15, 2017.

Hannah was a member of Lordstown Evangelical Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her three daughters, Theresa (Joe) Cottle, Becky (Clark) Christy and Maribeth (Rick) Whisonant; two sons, Kenneth J. (Phyllis Shepherd) Evans and Daniel Evans; sisters, Lois Sferra and Debra (Bob) Cook; one brother, Richard (Mabel) Perry, as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; five sisters, Veatrice Gardner, Norma Johnson, Elizabeth Perry, Velma Vaughn, Ellen Robinson and three brothers, Henry Perry, Norman Perry, Jr. and Elmer Perry.

Hannah will be laid to rest with her beloved “Kenny” at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren, following a private service. A celebration of her life will take place at a later time.

Arrangements have been taken care of by Carl W.Hall Funeral Home.

