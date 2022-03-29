BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gwendolyn Mae Gibson, 86, of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her home.

She was born July 6, 1935, Wirt County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Holly Roscoe and Ottis Susan (Saltkeld) Greathouse.

Gwendolyn was a homemaker and attended Bristolville Church of the Brethren.

She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, cooking, baking, paint by number and also provided transportation for the Amish.

She is survived by her children, Arlene “Kay” Sloan of Bristolville, Ohio, Joyce (Ray) Sponseller of Bristolville, Ohio, Debra (Mark) Barta of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Richard (Shelly) Gibson of Bristolville, Ohio, Eric (Michelle) Gibson of New Braunfels, Texas and Clint Gibson of Bristolville, Ohio; brother, Gary (Carol) Greathouse of Newton Falls, Ohio; 23 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Keith Gibson; siblings, Garnet Hess, Garland “Bud” Greathouse, Holly Roscoe, Jr., Bessie Arthur, Cecil Eugene Greathouse, Carl Greathouse and Larry Greathouse and grandson, Jeremy Lee Sponseller.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Bristolville Church of the Brethren, where Pastor Keith Easton will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Bristolville Church of the Brethren, prior to the service.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

